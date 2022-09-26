NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Around 6:30 a.m. Monday morning, Niagara Falls Police responded to Niagara Falls Boulevard, near the intersection of 70th Street, for a collision involving a pedestrian.

A 2007 Ford Explorer heading east on the Boulevard, operated by a 54-year-old driver, reportedly struck a 74-year-old man, who the driver said was standing between the two lanes of traffic. According to NFPD, the driver swerved but was unable to avoid hitting the man.

Police said the man was crossing southbound and was not in a crosswalk at the time of the collision. He was taken to ECMC and is reportedly in critical condition.

The names of those involved have not been released, and the NFPD Crash Management Team is investigating. Anyone who witnessed the crash or has further information is asked to call (716) 286-4563.

