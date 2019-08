NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — For about three weeks, the pedestrian bridge on 81st St. over the LaSalle Expressway in Niagara Falls is going to be closed.

The closure is set to begin on September 3. The bridge is being closed so that the NYS Department of Transportation can perform maintenance on it.

A detour will be posted, directing users of the bridge to 77th St.