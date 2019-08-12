86-year-old woman badly injured when car hit her bicycle

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police said an 86-year-old woman was badly injured Monday when a car hit her bicycle as she was crossing Hyde Park Boulevard.

The woman, initially identified only by her age, was thrown from her bicycle and police said she suffered head injuries. She was taken to a Buffalo hospital.

The driver, identified as a 75-year-old Lewiston man, was not initially identified by name by police. Police said he was traveling east on Grand Avenue, came to a stop, and was making a left turn.