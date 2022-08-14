UPDATE: Matice Mathis has been found safe.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Niagara Falls Police Department is asking for assistance in locating 9-year-old Matice Mathis.

He is missing from the Diamond Park Lane area, near Centre Avenue.

According to the NFPD, Mathis stands about 4’8″ tall with a medium-to-heavy build. He is a Black boy with short, curly hair and is believed to be wearing blue cutoff sweatpants and a black tank top. He was last seen with a BMX-style bicycle that was spray painted army green with a rear tire spray painted white.

Anyone who sees Mathis or has information on where he may be is asked to call 911 immediately, or contact the Niagara Falls Police Department at (716) 286-4711.