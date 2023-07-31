NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) – Local World War II veteran Dr. John Long was honored Friday at his annual baseball game at Sal Maglie Stadium in Niagara Falls.

Long, 97, served in the Big Red One 1st Infantry Division during WWII. He threw out the ceremonial first pitch before the 2nd Annual Dr. John Long American Legion Baseball Game, a first-round playoff game for the Buffalo Adult Baseball League between the Blue Jays and Snappers.

Numerous veterans groups and Niagara Falls mayor Robert Restaino were in attendance. Sal Maglie Stadium was recently renovated and now features a turf field.

Long played for East High School’s baseball team in the 1930s, where he faced future Hall of Famer Warren Spahn when the lefty pitched for South Park.