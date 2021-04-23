A new visitors center is coming to Niagara Falls State Park

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Improvements are coming to Niagara Falls State Park in the coming years in the form of a $46 million visitor center that will be built in the park.

It will replace the current building, which has been part of the site since the 1980s.

Park representatives referred to the old space as “inadequate, cramped, and outdated.” They say this new building will be state-of-the-art and will serve all visitors.

It will have food and drink stands, ticket information, and a gift shop.

The project is partly funded by an $8 million grant from the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation, The Western District Park director says this is a huge step in fulfilling their big plans for the park.

“Our new building will be about a third larger but will be much more efficient in terms of space circulation. It will be much more open and airy to the park, and we’re going to have some wonderful exhibits in there.”

Those exhibits will feature historic interpretations of the area’s involvement with the underground railroad and the history of Native Americans and the land.

The former building will also have historical exhibits and will also be used as a common space.