Adoption fee to be waived in honor of Veterans Day at Niagara SPCA

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB)–Niagara SPCA presents Pets & Patriots, their program to waive adoption fees in honor of Veterans Day for active duty members, honorable discharge, service-disabled veterans, or those retired from military service.

It runs from November 11 through Saturday, November 16.

Those interested must present a Military ID or DD214.

“We are so excited to be able to waive the adoption fee for our local vets who have sacrificed so much for us. Animals have the ability to offer emotional support to our heroes and knowing they will be going to a good home is a win-win for everyone and a great way for us to thank our veterans for their service,” said Tim Brennan, Executive Director at Niagara SPCA.

For more information call 716-731-4368 or visit NiagaraSPCA.org.