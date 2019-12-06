Affordable family fun at Jingle Falls USA

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) It’s not your average gingerbread house! A life size, edible, “Gingerbread Wonderland,” has taken over the Niagara Falls Culinary Institute this holiday season.

Students have put more than 2000 hours of work into this year’s village — complete with a car wash, ice cream shop and Santa’s workshop.

“The kids go crazy for it,” said Director of Public Relations, Barbara Desimone. “I’ve seen a number of kids try to eat the building while waiting in line for Santa.”

Now in it’s 8th year, those involved say it inspired Jingle Falls USA. Old Falls Street is decked out in Christmas lights and decor.

There are also several indoor and outdoor activities like making s’mores at a fire, games and horse carriage rides.

Saturday from 5-8 p.m. is the Festival of Slice. 19 pizzerias will have 1$ slices available at the Conference & Event Center Niagara Falls.

Admission to Jingle Falls USA, Gingerbread Wonderland and Festival of Slice is free.

On event dates only, parking is free in all municipal surface lots and in the city parking ramp, as well as Niagara Falls State Park lots #1 located near Prospect Street and lot #2 on Goat Island.

For a full list of events, dates and times head here.