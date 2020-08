NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB)–A shelter dog in Niagara County has a reason to celebrate on National Dog Day, he’s found a home.

Joey is a pit bull mix we first told you about last month.

The Niagara County SPCA says he spent more than 500 days at the shelter.

Joey now holds the record for the longest stay.

Kimberly LaRussa with the SPCA told us in July the pit bull stigma might have had something to do with why it took so long for him to find a home.