Airmen from Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station headed to NJ to help incoming Afghan refugees

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — 117 New York Air Guard airmen, including airmen from Niagara Falls, are headed to New Jersey to help set up temporary housing for Afghans fleeing their country.

The Department of Defense is preparing to welcome refugees at several military bases around the United States. The 107th Attack Wing from the Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station is sending 13 Airmen to Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in New Jersey.

The airmen will work as part of a task force supporting “Operation Allies Refuge.” Their service will provide temporary housing and support for vulnerable Afghans entering the United States.

Here’s a look at where the other airmen headed to New Jersey are coming from:

The 105th Airlift Wing at Stewart Air National Guard Base in Newburgh is sending 45 Airman.

The 106th Rescue Wing at F.S. Gabreski Air National Guard Base in Westhampton Beach is sending 33 Airmen.

The 107th Attack Wing at Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station is sending 13 Airmen.

The 109th Airlift Wing at Stratton Air National Guard Base in Scotia is contributing 13 Airman.

And the 174th Attack Wing at Hancock Field Air National Guard Base in Syracuse is sending 13 Airmen.