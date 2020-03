NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Aquarium of Niagara has extended the duration of its closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.

And while you can’t go see the animals in person, the aquarium is posting daily Facebook Live videos to highlight behind-the-scenes practices by the staff.

We also got to take a peek at the animals. Desi, a Humboldt penguin, and Mia, a California sea lion, were seen walking around the aquarium, greeting staff as they go.