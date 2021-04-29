Appointments to resume next week at Niagara Falls Veterans Service Agency office

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Veterans Service Agency in Niagara County will begin in-person office hours again at the Trott Access Center in Niagara Falls next week.

Niagara County Clerk Joseph Jastrzemski says it’s been closed during the pandemic, and all appointments have been conducted in the Lockport office.

Director of the Veterans Service Agency Jeff Glatz tells us the Trott office will be open the first and third Wednesday of every month beginning May 5.

“We will be meeting with the town clerks later this month as well and hope to be able to work out a monthly remote meeting schedule in different towns and village across the county where vets can meet us right at the town hall where they live,” Glatz said.

Veterans can call 716-438-4090 to make an appointment. Walk-ins are also welcome.