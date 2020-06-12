Aquarium of Niagara celebrates 55th anniversary despite being closed due to pandemic

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Aquarium of Niagara is celebrating its 55th anniversary, and while it’s currently closed due to COVID-19, the organization is celebrating with a special “look-back” video.

It opened as a private corporation led by a group of chemists and scientists in 1965, who were trying to create an artificial seawater formula that inland aquariums could use.

That synthetic seawater formula, the researchers created, is now used by most inland aquariums around the world, the aquarium says.

In its 55 years, the Aquarium of Niagara says it has welcomed an estimated 11.8 million visitors, with the recent annual attendance topping 305,000.

The aquarium is also celebrating its anniversary with a commemorative shirt, with proceeds from it benefiting the aquarium’s animal collection.

Officials say they’re looking forward to welcoming back guests as part of Phase Four of New York’s reopening plan.

