Aquarium of Niagara celebrating local girl who dedicated birthday to fundraising

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB)–A local girl who dedicated her sixth birthday to fundraising for the Aquarium of Niagara’s animals will be celebrated.

The Aquarium of Niagara is welcoming six-year-old Charlotte Johnson to the aquarium for a private tour and special presentation next Wednesday.

Instead of giving her presents, Charlotte asked for people to make donations to the Aquarium of Niagara, and she raised $750 in total, aquarium officials tell News 4.

She’ll be going out onto exhibit during a seal feeding, experience a special interaction with a sea lion and a trainer, who will be working with the sea lion.

The Aquarium says Charlotte, and her family, recently went on a trip to California, where they visited the Pacific Marine Mammal Center.

There, Charlotte learned one of the seals at the Aquarium of Niagara was rescued and rehabilitated at PMMC.

She was inspired by the story which led her to dedicate her birthday to the place that gave Lumiere the seal a forever home, the Aquarium says.