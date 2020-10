NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB)–You can also get up close and personal with some marine animals at the Aquarium of Niagara.

Leaders cut the ribbon on a brand new shark and ray bay exhibit today.

It’s COVID safe, and allows you to interact with stingrays, sharks, crabs and other animals.

Construction on the almost $2 million exhibit started last year.

This is the third major project for the aquarium, including penguin coast in 2018 and the aliens of the seas exhibit in 2019.