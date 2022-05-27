NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Starting Saturday, The Aquarium of Niagara will be extending its operating hours for the Summer.

At the start of the Summer season, the Aquarium will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday through Thursday. The Aquarium will stay open until 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

These extended hours will be in effect through Sunday, September 4.

The Aquarium expects to welcome 110,000 guests over the busy season, so those wishing to go are strongly encouraged to purchase tickets online to avoid the lines.

With the extended hours comes an extended schedule of programming. Visitors can attend an additional sea lion show and penguin presentation added to the lineup on Fridays and Saturdays.

Those looking to take a deeper dive into their experience can also assist with feeding sharks, and stingrays, and even meet a seal up close.

For information about COVID-19-related policies and procedures, guests can visit the aquarium’s website.



