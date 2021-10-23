Aquarium of Niagara highlights water pollution with new art installation

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Aquarium of Niagara is highlighting the danger of plastic pollution in our water.

The aquarium cut the ribbon on “An Unnatural Diet” Saturday. The art installation was commissioned by Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper and NOAA. It features a number of fish native to our area.

Each is made out of trash, taken from a local body of water.

“I want my art to be inspirational but also work that you kind of say, ‘Oh what is that? Is that something familiar to me? Why is this here? Why is it in a fish?’ So I enjoy having questions created,” said Alexis Oltmer, artist.

This is one of two installations created to show the danger of plastic pollution.

The other is on display in the “Diversity of Life” exhibit at the Buffalo Zoo.