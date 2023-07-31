NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Aquarium of Niagara has plans to expand, and they’re one step closer to making that a reality.

On Monday, the USA Niagara Development Corporation (USAN) Board of Directors named the aquarium as the preferred developer of an adjacent parcel of land.

“The redevelopment of this property – just one block from Niagara Falls State Park and the Niagara River Gorge – represents a unique opportunity to capitalize upon the continued revitalization of an iconic destination,” USAN President Anthony Vilardo said.

The multi-lot property just south of the aquarium spans the block of addresses from 535 to 579 Second Street, which is most of the area between Walnut Avenue and Main Street.

The land has been in the possession of USAN since March 2019, as part of the organization’s Strategic Land Acquisition Program.

“The program was created to assemble long-dormant properties located near Niagara Falls State Park to remove blight from the downtown area and expand the density of uses as downtown Niagara Falls grows into a year-round, sustainable neighborhood and tourist destination,” USAN says.

This decision pushes the Aquarium of Niagara nearer to a phase of action. They now have to negotiate with USAN on the principal terms and conditions of a development agreement. That, and a general project plan, will then be presented to the USAN’s board of directors for approval.

The proposal itself calls for an $18 million phased expansion that would double the aquarium’s current campus. It would include the following:

an interactive exhibit space with rotating exhibitions

a robust event area

food service and concessions

retail offerings

a fully inclusive playground, introducing a recreational component that encourages outdoor play for families of all ages and abilities

“This planned project leverages our momentum and builds upon the Aquarium’s recent growth,” Aquarium of Niagara President and CEO Gary Siddall said. See conceptual drawings provided by USAN below: