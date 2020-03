(WIVB)-The Aquarium of Niagara is teaming up with a local restaurant to help each other out during the pandemic.



The aquarium and the Italian Village Restaurant in Depew are hosting Pasta for Pinnipeds, a social distance celebration for Stryker the seal, who’s coming up on his second anniversary in Niagara Falls.



For $50 dollars, you can get an Italian meal to go on April 9.