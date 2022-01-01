Aquarium of Niagara hosts sea lion high ball drop for New Year’s

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Staff and animals at the Aquarium of Niagara were feeling festive Friday as they prepared to ring in 2022.
The aquarium’s California sea lion, Kaih, rang in the new year with her high ball jump as part of the “Yuletide Days” celebrations at the aquarium. Characters from the movie “Frozen” were also there to greet the guests.
