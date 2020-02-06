Aquarium of Niagara joining Australia wildfire relief efforts

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Aquarium of Niagara is joining the Buffalo Zoo in their efforts to send relief to those affected by the Australian wildfires.

“When wildlife and wild places are threatened, zoos and aquariums, as champions for wildlife, have a responsibility to act, said Gary Siddall, executive director of the Aquarium of Niagara. “In the wake of these devastating wildfires, we’ve really seen the zoological community come together. As a small organization, the Aquarium of Niagara can make a big difference by playing a supportive role in the Zoo’s already impressive campaign effort.”

The aquarium has a added a link to donate to the Niagara Aquarium Foundation on their website. The donated money will be used toward relief in Australia.

In addition to this, the aquarium will team up with Community Beer Works and the Pro Zoo Board of the Buffalo Zoo for a happy hour at Community Beer Works (520 7th St., Buffalo). That will take place on Feb. 23 from 5:30-8:30 p.m.

The evening will include basket raffles and live music, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the Buffalo Zoo’s Australian Wildfire Relief Fund. Tickets cost $10 each.