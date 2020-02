NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Aquarium of Niagara wants to start growing.

Officials laid out their strategic plan tonight, detailing what they want to accomplish in the next three-to-five years.

The aquarium plans to expand its facilities including the creation of a larger habitat for seals and sea lions.

The expansion has already started and will continue this summer with the opening of the new shark and stingray touch pool.