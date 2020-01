NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Aquarium of Niagara is offering admission for $7.16 during Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. weekend.

The deal runs this Saturday, January 18 through Monday, January 20, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

According to the aquarium, last year, during 716 Days, they welcomed more than 3,600 local guests.