Aquarium of Niagara offering free admission for vets, active military members through Sunday

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — From Thursday through Sunday, veterans and active military personnel can get into the Aquarium of Niagara for free.

In addition to that, their family members can get in for half price.

Proof of military affiliation is required.

Each day, the aquarium will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Patriotic sea lion shows will take place at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. each day.