NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Aquarium of Niagara is offering free admission to veterans and active military members on Veterans Day.

Officials say they want to thank them for their service to our country by offering free admission.

According to the aquarium, this is valid for walk-up ticketing only, and interested parties must show proof of military involvement at guest services.

The aquarium is open Veterans Day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.