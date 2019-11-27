Aquarium of Niagara offering half-price admission ahead of closure

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Ahead of a 10-day closure, the Aquarium of Niagara is letting people in with a special discount.

From Friday through Sunday, the aquarium will offer half-price admission.

Adults (13+): $7.50

Children (Ages 3-12): $5.50

Seniors (60+): $6.50

These prices are being offered as the aquarium prepares to close from December 2-11 for construction of the “M&T Bank Shark & Ray Bay” — a $1.85 million exhibit expected to be finished early next summer.

All people need to do is enter the promo code “HOLIDAYS” online or mention the promotion at Guest Services to take advantage of it.

The aquarium will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.