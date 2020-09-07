Aquarium of Niagara resuming fall hours on Tuesday

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB)–Starting tomorrow, the Aquarium of Niagara will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will offer family-friendly incentives on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Throughout the month of September, on those two days, anyone who shows their school spirit by wearing their school uniform, t-shirt, or jersey will receive a special gift, the aquarium says.

Families will also be able to participate in a scavenger hunt.

According to the aquarium, throughout the fall, it will reintroduce in-person experiences and programming with COVID-19 modifications.

Beginning September 12, the aquarium says it will resume daily penguin and seal interaction programs, allowing guests to experience close-up encounters with the animals.

Participants must wear masks, be from the same household or party, and maintain six feet of distance from the staff.

There will be no hands-on interaction with the animals.

The aquarium is also offering its “Animal Tales” storytime and ambassador animal meet and greet both in person and virtually on the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month at 3:30 p.m.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

Troy Licastro is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2018. See more of his work here.