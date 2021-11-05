Aquarium of Niagara seal Stryker predicts a frigid winter

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — He may not be a member of the 4 Warn Weather team, but a seal in the Cataract city has something to say about the weather.

We stopped by the Aquarium of Niagara as Stryker made his winter prediction.

Trainers throw two balls in the air, one says “cold” and the other “frigid.” Whichever one Stryker catches is his prediction. And Western New Yorkers, get ready to bundle up.

Stryker caught the “frigid” ball.

“Our job as trainers is to make sure these guys pack on a lot of blubber in order to stay nice and warm throughout the winter. So we monitor their weight we monitor their behavior, and using all of those things were able to feed them a little more fish so they can stay nice and warm no matter what the weather brings,” Trainer Hallie Torre said.

The aquarium said Stryker’s prediction was spot on last year and they’re hoping for a repeat.