Aquarium of Niagara switching to summer schedule this weekend

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Starting this Saturday, the Aquarium of Niagara will be on its summer schedule.

From Sunday through Thursday, the aquarium will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. On Friday and Saturday, it will stay open until 9 p.m.

These hours will be in effect through Labor Day.

As pandemic-related restrictions ease, the aquarium will start offering scheduled daily presentations, like its sea lion demonstrations. Those, in particular, will happen four times a day.

“Animal programs enhance the visitor experience and help guests make important connections with our animals. We are happy that can safely reintroduce public programming as we head into the summer season, and our extended hours allow us to accommodate guests who may not feel comfortable visiting during hours of peak attendance.” Gary Siddall, president & CEO

For now, capacity is still limited, and guests are advised to keep six feet apart from other groups. Aquarium officials are also asking people to still wear masks, even if they’re vaccinated.

Tickets, which the aquarium advises buying in advance, can be purchased here. More information on visiting the Aquarium of Niagara can be found here.