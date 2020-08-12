Aquarium of Niagara to host gender and name reveal for newest Humboldt penguins

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB)–On Friday morning, at 10 a.m., the Aquarium of Niagara says it will host a gender and name reveal for the newest members of its Humboldt penguin colony.

Back in April, the aquarium welcomed its first Humboldt penguin chicks since 2004.

The chicks were temporarily known as “Alpha” and “Beta” until a blood sample could be obtained to determine the penguins’ sexes, according to the aquarium.

Officials tell News 4 the reinstatement of the aquarium’s Humboldt penguin breeding program was made possible by the $3.6 million renovation of its Penguin Coast exhibit in 2018.

The aquarium says two donors who made substantial gifts toward Penguin Coast were given the opportunity to name the chicks.

