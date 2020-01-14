Aquarium of Niagara welcomes new Humboldt Penguin

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Aquarium of Niagara has welcomed a fourteenth Humboldt penguin.

Three-year-old Niño came to Niagara Falls from the Sedgwick County Zoo in Kansas as part of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ Species Survival Plan.

His name comes from the El Niño weather events, which the Aquarium of Niagara says greatly threatened and reduced the populations of Humboldt penguins along the South American coastlines.

The Humboldt penguin is considered a threatened species.

“The Aquarium of Niagara is proud to play a role in safeguarding a healthy and sustainable future for Humboldt penguins,” said Gary Siddall, executive director of the Aquarium of Niagara. “As the youngest penguin in our colony, Niño may play a significant role in the Species Survival Plan and in creating new generations of Humboldt penguins at the Aquarium.”