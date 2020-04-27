Aquarium of Niagara welcomes two penguin chicks following first hatching in 14 years

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Aquarium of Niagara is welcoming two Humboldt penguin chicks.

This is the first successful penguin hatching at the aquarium since April 2006.

Aquarium officials say the chicks hatched earlier this month after a 40-46 day incubation period, and the sex will be determined by a blood test.

The Aquarium of Niagara attributes the successful breeding program to the $3.5 million renovation of its penguin exhibit.

According to the aquarium, the penguin chicks will remain in the nest with their parents for several weeks and are expected to grow rapidly.

Animal care staff hope to welcome additional chicks in the coming weeks as it is currently breeding season for Humboldt penguins.

The two new chicks join a colony of 14 adult penguins at the aquarium.

