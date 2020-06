NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A new piece of art in the Cataract City is hoping to spark conversation about social injustice against people of color.

Two artists started working on a new mural on Main St., under the railroad bridge in Niagara Falls.

It features three people holding up signs in front of the words “Black Lives Matter.”

The phrase is used to protest against violence and police brutality in the black community.