NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — One person has reportedly been taken to the hospital following a collision in Niagara Falls Saturday night.

The collision occurred at the intersection of Niagara Falls Boulevard and 71st Street in Niagara Falls. American Medical Response confirmed they transported a person to ECMC from the location.

Photos from the scene sent to News 4 by a viewer show the front of a sedan damaged and a motorcycle on the ground. A local fire unit responded to the scene.

News 4 has also reached out to the Niagara Falls Police and Niagara Falls Fire Department for an update, but has yet to hear back.

(Courtesy: Jerry Ciccarelli)