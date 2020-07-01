Attractions in Niagara Falls are officially open for business as WNY enters Phase Four

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB)–If you’re looking for something to do this holiday weekend, attractions in Niagara Falls are officially open for business, as Western New York enters Phase Four this week.

The Niagara Falls Visitor Center is ready to welcome back visitors for the first time since the pandemic started.

Whether you like the aquarium or the Cave of the Winds, all of your favorite attractions are now reopening.

Destination Niagara USA made the announcement today, as Western New York just entered Phase Four yesterday.

The tourist season is starting much later because of the pandemic but officials hope to still have a good season as people want to get outside and enjoy the summer.

So here’s what opened today, of course, Niagara Falls State Parks, and people must follow social distancing guidelines. The Whirlpool Jet Boats also open today.

John Percy with Destination Niagara USA says while they won’t get national or even international visitors, this is a great time for more locals to take advantage.

“If it’s less crowded, take advantage of the wonderful attractions and the gems and the assets that we possess in Niagara County and Western New York and be able to come here and even getaway. Stay in one of the hotels and make it an overnight stay, make it a weekend stay or a weekday stay,” Percy added.

He says he understands it has been hard for many businesses, and the area has experienced a significant loss in tourism due to the pandemic.