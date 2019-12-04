BankOnBuffalo opens state of the art Niagara Falls branch

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB)–BankOnBuffalo held a ribbon-cutting ceremony today to celebrate the opening of its new state of the art Niagara Falls branch.

This is the first branch office solely constructed for BankOnBuffalo, and officials are branding this as the “bank of the future” offering features to make financial transactions easier for customers.

“This dynamic setting for banking will be complemented by the highly personal approach BankOnBuffalo brings to helping area businesses and residents successfully address their financial issues,” said Martin Griffith, BankOnBuffalo President.

One feature in the branch will be an Enhanced Teller Machine, or ETM, allowing customers to talk with a banker via interactive video about their accounts before and after normal bank hours.

Transactions customers can access through the ETM include deposits, withdrawals, loan payments, transferring funds, and checking on account balances.

Other components of the branch at 7121 Niagara Falls Blvd. are:

Wireless cafe-style lobby

Open teller areas

Digital signage

Cash recyclers

Coin counter

Free coffee station

Drive-up banking

“The reception we’ve received over the past 16 months of operation from Niagara County businesses and residents has been overwhelming and makes us excited about what this new permanent branch will do for the betterment of the Niagara Falls community,” Griffith added.