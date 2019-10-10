Bellavia to receive key to Niagara Falls Saturday

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB)–Medal of Honor recipient David Bellavia will be honored in the Cataract City this weekend.

Bellavia will be given the key to the city at an event at Rapids Theater.

It will be happening on Saturday afternoon at 3 p.m.

Bellavia says this event will also serve as a fundraiser for his new non-profit, which will benefit the soldiers he served with in Iraq.

“So some of the questions these guys need a hand, some of these guys need tough love, but these guys have all served. because I was there with them. so, what I am doing is the folks that were with me in Iraq during this time period in my unit, in my division, if they need assistance – I want to be there to help them myself,” Bellavia said.

Tickets for the event cost $22.

It’s only $11 for active or retired members of the military.