NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Overnight in Niagara Falls, a bicyclist was struck by a car on Pine Ave. near 27th St.

It happened shortly after 11 p.m.

Police in the Cataract City say the man was rushed to ECMC with serious injuries. Officers are still working to identify the victim’s name and age.

It’s not clear if the driver is facing any charges, as of Thursday morning.

News 4 will provide more information as soon as it’s available.