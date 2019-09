NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Niagara Parks police recovered a body after someone noticed it along the shoreline south of Whirlpool State Park.

Police received the call just before 5 p.m. on Sunday.

The unidentified, white male’s body was recovered with help from Niagara Falls police. Canadian authorities are also helping in the investigation.

An autopsy has been scheduled.