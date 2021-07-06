Body of Niagara Falls man found with multiple gunshot wounds

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — The body of a shooting victim was found in a hallway on South Ave. in Niagara Falls early Tuesday morning.

The 42-year-old Niagara Falls man was found with multiple gunshot wounds around 5 a.m. As of Tuesday afternoon, no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information on this incident can call police at (716) 264-3538 or (716) 513-6733.

MORE | 3-year-old in critical condition, three others injured in Donovan Drive shooting