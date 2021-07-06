Body of Niagara Falls man found with multiple gunshot wounds

Niagara Falls

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — The body of a shooting victim was found in a hallway on South Ave. in Niagara Falls early Tuesday morning.

The 42-year-old Niagara Falls man was found with multiple gunshot wounds around 5 a.m. As of Tuesday afternoon, no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information on this incident can call police at (716) 264-3538 or (716) 513-6733.

MORE | 3-year-old in critical condition, three others injured in Donovan Drive shooting

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Now