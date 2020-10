NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A body was found in the lower Niagara Gorge Thursday morning.

New York State Parks police and a Niagara Falls fire crew responded to the scene after the body was found off a trail around 8 a.m.

According to officials, the man’s body was between Devil’s Hole and Whirlpool State Park.

It’s not clear what led to his death.

