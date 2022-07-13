NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was killed in Niagara Falls, and police are looking for more information.
On Tuesday around 5:45 p.m., Niagara Falls police responded to a report of a person down on the 900 block of Pine Avenue. There, the 22-year-old victim was suffering from a gunshot wound.
Officers tried to save him, but the victim was pronounced dead once medical personnel arrived.
Anyone with information on this incident can call Niagara Falls Police Criminal Investigation Division detectives at (716) 286-4553 or the police department’s general information line at (716) 286-4711.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.