NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Niagara Falls officials are kicking off their “Building Bridges” program.

The program helps foster relationships between children from the inner city and the police force.

20 kids between the ages of eight and 12 will visit local attractions throughout the day, while having the opportunity to interact with officers.

This program runs Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and ends on August 7.