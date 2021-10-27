Bus driver shortage leads to later morning bus runs at elementary school in Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A bus driver shortage in Niagara Falls led to a later start for one school’s Wednesday morning bus runs.

Around 7:15 a.m., Harry F. Abate Elementary School announced that the morning bus runs would start at 8:45 a.m.

Parents and guardians had the option of dropping their kids off at the regular time, but students who rode the bus weren’t penalized. The school also gave them the option to eat breakfast.

The shortage of school bus drivers is affecting other parts of the Niagara Falls City School District, too. School Superintendent Mark Laurrie recently announced that the dismissal time for high school students could be moved up to 2:30 p.m., instead of 3 p.m.

