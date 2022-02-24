NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — The raid of an Airbnb in Niagara Falls resulted in the arrest of two people from California.

On Wednesday, the FBI, U.S. Marshals Service and Niagara Falls police worked together to execute a search warrant at a building on 25th Street.

There, they say Brock Goines, 34, and Haleigh Felton, 26, were found inside with two loaded pistols, suspected marijuana and “a large quantity of suspected narcotic pain medication.”

Goines was subsequently charged with a felony count of criminal possession of a weapon and remanded to the Niagara County Jail. Felton, who’s facing the same charge, was held on $500 bail.

Police say more charges are pending after analysis of the suspected narcotics.

Photo: Niagara Falls Police Department

