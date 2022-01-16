Canada to illuminate Niagara Falls white Monday in honor of Betty White’s birthday

FILE – Actress Betty White poses for a portrait on the set of the television show “Hot in Cleveland” in Studio City section of Los Angeles on Wednesday, June 9, 2010. Betty White, whose saucy, up-for-anything charm made her a television mainstay for more than 60 years, has died. She was 99. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File)

NIAGARA FALLS (WIVB) — Canada will remember the late actress and comedian Betty White Monday evening by lighting up Niagara Falls the color white for her birthday.

The mayor of Niagara Falls, Canada, Jim Diodati, tweeted Sunday morning the Falls will be lit white for what would have been the legendary comedian’s 100th birthday. The illumination in her honor will run from 7:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m.

Mayor Diodati added, “RIP to one of our #GoldenGirls…sending love from @NiagaraFalls.”