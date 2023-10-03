NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Canadian man who was wanted in Allegany County for an alleged sex crime was taken into custody at the Rainbow Bridge border, U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced.

Patrick Oneill, 53, was headed to Niagara Falls to go shopping Sunday when officers found an active warrant for his arrest, according to officials.

CBP said Oneill was accused of criminal sexual act in Wellsville. After CBP officers processed and confirmed the warrant, Oneill was turned over to the Wellsville Police Department.