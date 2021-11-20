Cascades employee in “critical but stable condition” following industrial accident

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Niagara Falls city officials say a 40-year-old Cascades Plant employee is at ECMC this morning in critical but stable condition following an “industrial accident” at the Packard Road plant on Friday.

The Niagara Falls Police and Fire Departments responded at 8:35 p.m. to remove the man from the large paper roller he was trapped in.

City officials tell News 4 fire department personnel performed CPR on the scene.

Niagara Falls police are currently investigating the matter.