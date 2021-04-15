Charges pending after dump truck carrying debris overturns in Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — The 40-year-old driver of a dump truck was hospitalized after the vehicle flipped on Niagara St. in Niagara Falls.

The incident happened on Wednesday, shortly before 6 p.m. Police say the driver swerved to avoid a vehicle that was turning off 27th St. when he lost control of the truck.

As the truck flipped and came to a rest on its side, the driver was partially ejected. He needed to be taken to ECMC for head and leg injuries, and was in critical condition, as of Thursday morning.

The truck’s 44-year-old passenger was able to get himself out. He was taken to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center for shoulder pain.

When this crash occurred, authorities had to shut down a portion of Niagara St. for more than four hours. The truck had been carrying a load of construction debris, and the scene needed to be cleaned up.

It doesn’t appear that either person in the truck was wearing a seatbelt. Niagara Falls police say charges are pending.