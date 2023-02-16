NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A motorcyclist is dead after a collision with another vehicle in Niagara Falls.
The crash happened Wednesday night, shortly before 8 p.m. Niagara Falls police said a Toyota traveling eastbound on Buffalo Avenue was turning left onto the I-190 northbound on-ramp when the driver struck a westbound motorcyclist.
The motorcyclist, a 56-year-old Niagara Falls man, was taken to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center. Police say he was driving a 1983 Harley Davidson.
After suffering severe head and facial trauma, authorities said the motorcyclist succumbed to his injuries shortly after arriving at the hospital.
The other driver was uninjured and is cooperating with police. Charges are pending.
While officials were investigating the scene, Buffalo Avenue was closed for about four hours.
Latest Posts
- Paddock Chevrolet Golf Dome reopening Saturday
- Man reunites with crashed speedboat exposed by Lake Mead after 46 years
- Cadbury searching for rescue pet to star in 2023 Easter ad
- At 103-years-old, Sister Jean publishes memoir of faith and basketball
- Workers United: Tesla fires over 30 employees after union effort
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.