NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A motorcyclist is dead after a collision with another vehicle in Niagara Falls.

The crash happened Wednesday night, shortly before 8 p.m. Niagara Falls police said a Toyota traveling eastbound on Buffalo Avenue was turning left onto the I-190 northbound on-ramp when the driver struck a westbound motorcyclist.

The motorcyclist, a 56-year-old Niagara Falls man, was taken to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center. Police say he was driving a 1983 Harley Davidson.

After suffering severe head and facial trauma, authorities said the motorcyclist succumbed to his injuries shortly after arriving at the hospital.

The other driver was uninjured and is cooperating with police. Charges are pending.

While officials were investigating the scene, Buffalo Avenue was closed for about four hours.